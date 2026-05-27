Youssef En-Nesyri left out as Morocco reveal 26-man FIFA World Cup squad

Youssf En-Nesyri of Morocco looks on during the AFCON final against Senegal at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco on January 18, 2026. - Reuters

New Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, selecting defender Nayef Aguerd despite his recent injury absence, while leaving out forward Youssef En-Nesyri in a notable selection decision.

Ouahbi, who took charge in March after replacing Walid Regragui, the coach who guided Morocco to a historic semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has introduced several changes to the squad while retaining a strong core of experienced internationals.

Among the established names included are captain Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, alongside a number of emerging talents.

One of the most eye-catching inclusions is former France youth international Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has switched international allegiance to Morocco.

Aguerd, who has been sidelined since March due to injury, remains under assessment and is expected to use the training camp to prove his fitness ahead of the tournament.

En-Nesyri, a key figure in Morocco’s run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals and a regular feature at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, misses out on the final selection.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti earns a recall after playing a key role in helping Royal Armed Forces reach the African Champions League final, where they were beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is his first call-up since the 2022 World Cup, although he remains behind first-choice Yassine Bounou in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Morocco will begin their World Cup Group C campaign against Brazil in New Jersey on June 13, before facing Scotland in Boston on June 19 and concluding the group stage against Haiti in Miami on June 24.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane) and Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces).

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain) and Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk).

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart) and Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg) and Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Reserves: Goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja Casablanca), centre-back Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh) and winger Amine Sbai (Angers).