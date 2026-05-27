USA reveal 26-man squad for home 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Tyler Adams #4 of and Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Panama at SoFi Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Inglewood, California. - Reuters

NEW YORK: The United States have announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with star trio Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie set to spearhead the team's campaign on home soil under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino unveiled his squad on Tuesday as the Americans aim to make a deep run in the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The squad features an even split of experience and fresh faces, with 13 World Cup debutants alongside 13 players who were part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the United States reached the Round of 16.

Among the returning players are the team's goalscorers from the Qatar edition — Pulisic, Tim Weah and Haji Wright — all expected to play key roles once again.

"We are confident this is the best group of 26 players to help us achieve success at the World Cup," Pochettino said in an official statement.

"These were very difficult decisions and we are thankful to all the players who were part of this journey. This group is very focused and ready to give everything they have to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans and the country proud," he added.

Pulisic, who currently plays for AC Milan, remains the most high-profile figure in the squad, while Adams is expected to provide leadership and stability in midfield following an impressive campaign with Premier League side Bournemouth.

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is likely to lead the attack in Pochettino's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation and is tipped to become one of the United States' standout performers during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gio Reyna retained his place in the squad despite limited appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, offering another creative option in attack.

Alejandro Zendejas also earned selection after impressing for Liga MX giants Club America towards the end of the season, having previously missed out on the March squad.

However, there were a few notable absentees, including injured forward Diego Luna and Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

The tournament marks the first time the United States will host the FIFA World Cup since 1994.

McKennie expressed optimism about the impact the competition could have on football in the country.

"It's a great opportunity for everyone on the roster and also for the fans who maybe don't know a lot about soccer here in America to feel the passion," McKennie said during the squad unveiling event in Manhattan.

"I hope that we can make people fall in love with the game here and maybe be able to etch our names in the history books," he added.

The United States will begin their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.