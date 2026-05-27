Kusal Mendis credits PSL 11 form ahead of West Indies series

KusalMendis of Sri Lanka pictured during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at R.Premadasa on February 24, 2026 in Colombo. - ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka white-ball captain Kusal Mendis has credited his strong Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 stint for sharpening his form ahead of the upcoming multi-format tour of the West Indies, which features three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

Speaking during a recent media appearance prior to Sri Lanka’s departure for the Caribbean, Mendis highlighted how his performances in the PSL helped him improve as a batter, adapt to different conditions, and gain valuable confidence at the international level.

“I scored over 500 runs in the PSL. It was the best tournament I have ever played. I gained great experience and learned a lot from the Pakistan players,” Mendis said.

Mendis enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th edition of the tournament, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 550 runs in 11 matches at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 168.19, including four half-centuries and a century.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies will mark their first international assignment since a disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

The series begins with a three-match ODI series at Sabina Park in Kingston, scheduled from June 3 to June 8.

The action will then move to a three-match T20I series at the same venue from June 11 to June 14, before concluding with a two-match Test series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound from June 25 to July 7.

Sri Lanka squads for West Indies tour

ODI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

T20I: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Test: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara and Kasun Rajitha.