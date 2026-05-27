WATCH: Pakistan cricketers extend Eid-ul-Adha wishes to fans

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Babar Azam. - Instagram/babarazam

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading cricketers extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to fans on Wednesday, sharing messages of joy, unity and compassion on the festive occasion.

In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), several national team players — including captain Babar Azam, ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, all-rounder Shadab Khan, pacer Haris Rauf, emerging batter Shamyl Hussain, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and middle-order batter Abdul Samad — conveyed their best wishes to cricket fans across the world.

“On behalf of myself and the Pakistan team, I wish everyone a very happy Eid,” said Babar Azam.

“I wish all of you a very happy Eid,” said Shaheen Afridi.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone in Pakistan and around the world,” Salman Ali Agha stated.

“I wish everyone a very happy Eid,” Shadab Khan added.

“Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to all Muslims,” said Haris Rauf.

The national cricketers further encouraged fans to celebrate the occasion with relatives and friends, care for those around them and share sacrificial meat with underprivileged families so everyone could take part in the Eid festivities.

They also reminded the public to keep their neighbourhoods clean, stressing that cleanliness is an important part of faith.

Meanwhile, the players will return to national duty as Australia national cricket team are currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the Green Shirts, scheduled from May 30 to June 4.

The first ODI will be played in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will take place in Lahore. The toss is scheduled for 4:00pm (PST), with the first ball to be bowled at 4:30pm (PST).