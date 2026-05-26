Tyson Fury announces date and location of next fight

Tyson Fury celebrates winning his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed the date and location of his next fight, which will serve as a warm-up bout before a potential clash with Anthony Joshua later in 2026.

‘The Gypsy King’ will join an already scheduled event organised by Queensberry Promotions. The card will be headlined by Pierce O’Leary in a defence of his IBO World super-lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain, at the 3Arena.

Fury’s opponent is yet to be named, but his promoter, Frank Warren, has already ruled out Andy Ruiz Jr. and said that ‘The Gypsy King’ will face a “good heavyweight”.

Tyson Fury posted a video on his Instagram story, with the caption “Let’s go, August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

“He’s back, he’s back in Thailand baby, camp 2, second camp,” Fury said in the video.

Fury ended his year-long retirement last month to fight Russian boxer, showing across 12 rounds when he beat Arslanbek Makhmudov. The ‘Gypsy King’ was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back fights before the April fight.

Tyson, just moments after his victory against Makhmudov, called out Joshua, who was watching the fight ringside and demanded a face-off in the ring. ‘AJ’ declined and remained seated before leaving the venue. Just days later, though, it was announced that the fight was officially signed.

Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, and he stopped Jake Paul in the sixth round last time out in December 2025.

Joshua is coming back to the ring against Kristian Prenga in July.