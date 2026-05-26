Haroon Rasheed blames repeated captaincy changes for Pakistan's struggles

Former Pakistan cricketer Haroon Rasheed speaking at a press conference on January 1, 2016. — AFP

KARACHI: Former national cricketer Haroon Rasheed has emphasised that the constant leadership change has prevented Pakistan from achieving stability in the rapidly evolving modern-day cricket.

Rasheed, who has served the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in multiple roles, including the chief selector and coach of junior and senior teams, reflected on the Green Shirts' struggles in international cricket, with the most recent setback being a 2-0 whitewash defeat against Bangladesh in Tests.

The clean sweep, which was Pakistan's second consecutive against Bangladesh in the longest format, cast doubts over Shan Masood's future as the captain, with reports suggesting that all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was being considered to succeed the experienced top-order batter.

Meanwhile, Rasheed, who represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs, insisted that the management must appoint a captain in any format after thorough deliberation, who then should be given a longer run, as he asserted that repeated changes in leadership hinder the team's progress.

"When you decide to appoint a captain in any format, it would have been done with much thought process, so how can you keep on changing captains, how will this allow the Pakistan team to be consistent and stable?" Rasheed questioned during an interview with a local website.

The former top-order batter added that Pakistan historically performed better under captains with longer tenures before warning that they may "fall further behind" if young cricketers were not groomed properly.

"There are a lot of things that need to be put right in Pakistan cricket. Or else we will fall further behind. Because we are not even grooming our young talent properly or giving them the right coaching and exposure to prepare them for long-term international cricket."