Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka power into French Open second round

This collage of photos shows American tennis player Coco Gauff (left) and Naomi Osaka. — Reuters

Coco Gauff has started her French Open title defence with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 win over fellow American Taylor Townsend on Tuesday.

On a baking Court Philippe-Chatrier, Gauff struggled early in the match and was a point away from slipping two breaks of serve behind against her opponent.

But the reigning French Open champion recovered quickly to take control of the match and storm into the second round.

In the opening set, Gauff double-faulted on a set point at 5-3, but recovered well to break Townsend's serve in the next game to take the lead in the match.

After that, it was one-way traffic as she raced to victory.

"I have so many great memories on this court," Gauff, who beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year, said.

"I was a little nervous going out today, that showed a bit, but I was able to find my calm."

Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, brushed aside unseeded German Laura Siegemund after a 6-3, 7-6(3) win at the Court Suzanne Lenglen to make her way to the second round of the French Open.

Siegemund started the match well, but four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka quickly shifted the momentum to herself in the opening set and closed it out with minimum fuss.

The conditions were difficult for players as the sun was at its blazing best. Osaka struggled in the next set but the 16th seed saved a set point and rallied from 5-3 down to force a tiebreak and prevail.

Osaka will take on 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic in the next round, who eased past local hope Alice Tubello.