Sabalenka makes winning start, Medvedev stunned by wildcard Walton in French Open

This collage of photos shows Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Daniil Medvedev. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka made a winning start to her French Open campaign as Daniil Medvedev was stunned by Australian wildcard Adam Walton on Tuesday.

Sabalenka brushed aside Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2.

Belarusian raced to a 4-0 lead on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier before unforced errors crept into her game, which allowed her opponent to pull two breaks back and serve for 5-5.

A double fault, however, handed the top-seeded Sabalenka the first set and she opened up a 5-0 advantage in the second.

Bouzas Maneiro got to survive another couple of games when she held and then broke for 5-2, but a double fault gave Sabalenka a routine win.

“That’s the most enjoyable part of the game that I can come to the net to play points there, it’s so much fun,” last year’s runner-up Sabalenka said.

“I’m so happy I was able to improve on that part of the game and bring it on court.”

Medvedev, on the other hand, could not avoid the French Open first‑round trapdoor as he fell 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to Walton in a match marked by sharp swings in momentum on the Parisian clay.

The former world number one had fallen at the first hurdle in six of his previous nine appearances at the claycourt Grand Slam, highlighting his uneasy relationship with Roland Garros and the sport's slowest surface.

Medvedev showed early signs of frustration when he dropped serve and then allowed Walton to build a 4-2 lead in the opening set, which the 30-year-old relinquished with a forehand that sailed over the baseline.

The recovery was swift and emphatic as Medvedev regained his rhythm to wrest control by claiming the next set for the loss of only one game, but the sixth seed could not maintain his grip and let the third set slip away.

World number 97 Walton, who was seeking a first win over a top-10 player, surrendered the fourth set but fought on bravely in the decider to break back at 4-4, before producing a tight hold and then dismissing Medvedev for a famous victory.