Tennis legends pay tribute as Gael Monfils says emotional goodbye to French Open

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looks on as France's Gael Monfils poses with an award from Roland Garros after losing his first round match against France's Hugo Gaston in Paris on May 25, 2026. — Reuters

Tributes poured in from legends as Gael Monfils said goodbye to the French Open after going down 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 in a hard-fought battle to compatriot Hugo Gaston in the first round on Monday.

The Frenchman, who turns 40 in September, received a standing ovation that celebrated a career that spanned two decades.

Gael Monfils, who will hang up his racquet at the end of the season, delivered a performance befitting his reputation in front of a packed crowd.

After going two sets down, the Frenchman made a comeback to force a decider against his countryman, but he did not finish on the winning side; he bowed out with cheers of "Gael, Gael, Gael" ringing out around Roland Garros.

Emotional scenes unfolded as big-screen tributes came from the legends, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and France's last men's champion at Roland Garros, the popular 1983 title winner Yannick Noah.

When asked about Monfils' impact on the game, Djokovic, who has known the Frenchman since the age of 13, described him as "one of my favourite players to watch.”

"The legacy he'll leave behind is how nice of a human being he is, how good of a guy," Djokovic said.

"He's always smiling, always bringing positive vibes. His slides, his defence, his slam-dunk overheads are some signature shots. He'll be missed. An incredible guy to be around."

In a heartfelt note to their daughter in The Players' Tribune, external Monfils' wife and Elina Svitolina praised her husband’s ability to transcend sport, writing: "In just one shot, one moment, he could achieve what I think few athletes ever achieve. He could make people feel something.

"Almost like at a concert and there's a perfect song or at the movies and there's a perfect line. It takes your breath away."

One of the most significant legacies he will leave is as a pioneering role model, particularly for young black players, as Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe both credit him for the role he played in their careers.

"Seeing representation is so important," said Osaka, who has also bonded with Monfils as a fellow parent on the tour.

"On the women's side, I have had Serena and Venus [Williams], so I was grateful to them. On the men's side, I always looked up to him and Tsonga for such a long time.

"There is a wave of black French guys coming up. I know for sure he's inspired a lot of players here."

American Tiafoe added: "He's a complete legend. He's definitely been 'big brother' to me. He's unbelievable for the game and always will be."

The 13-time ATP title winner played the French Open semi-finals in 2008 and was instrumental in France's Davis Cup runs in 2010 and 2014.