Afghanistan announce squads for ODI series, one-off Test against India

Afghanistan's Zia-ur-Rehman (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates on the first day of their only Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 20, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced separate squads for their longer formats tour of India, comprising a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from June 6 to 20.

Experienced top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in both the ODI series and the solitary Test, which will mark only the second meeting between the two sides.

For the red-ball fixture, scheduled to be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10, the touring side made a plethora of changes to their squad, which played a one-off Test against Zimbabwe last year, as Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami and Saleem Safi replaced Ibrahim Zadran, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Khalil Gurbaz and Bashir Ahmad.

However, Afghanistan retained the majority of the players from the squad that played a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in October last year, making only three changes, which saw Zia U Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami replace Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

The three-match ODI assignment, which will be the first bilateral series between India and Afghanistan, will commence on June 14 with the opening fixture in Dharamshala, while Lucknow and Chennai will host the subsequent two matches on June 17 and 20, respectively.

Afghanistan squads for India tour

ODI: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia U Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.

Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi.

Reserves: Bashir Ahmad, Bahir Shah and Ismat Alam.