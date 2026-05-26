Scott McTominay's iconic goal lands on banknote as Scotland celebrates World Cup return

This collage of photos shows Scotland's Scott McTominay with a £20 note (left) and his famous World Cup qualifying goal against Denmark. — Bank of Scotland/Reuters

Scotland's long-awaited World Cup return is being celebrated in a unique style, with the Bank of Scotland unveiling a limited-edition £20 note featuring Scott McTominay's goal for the ages.

McTominay scored the World Cup qualifying goal on a jaw-dropping overhead kick in a 4-2 victory over Denmark that helped Scotland to seal a spot at next month's finals, their first appearance since 1998.

Only 100 of the commemorative notes are up for grabs, and fans can win them through several charity events in the coming weeks.

Scott McTominay's stunning opener at Hampden Park last November became famous in no time and is now regarded as one of the greatest goals in Scottish football history and now takes pride of place alongside an image of the Forth Rail Bridge on the new design.

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The Napoli midfielder said it felt surreal.

"Things like that don't happen often, so to have the opportunity to put obviously a great goal on top of a banknote is something that is a bit surreal to be honest and I'm just extremely proud," McTominay told the BBC.

"I want to go to the World Cup and give a great account of ourselves and show everybody that Scotland is a really good team."

Emma Noble, chair of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, said: “Scott’s overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation’s greatest ever goals. It’s been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way.”

Scotland are placed in Group C at the World Cup with Haiti, Morocco and Brazil, which kicks off on June 11 and will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada.