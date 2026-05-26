'You muppet': Gillespie hits out at Kevin Pietersen over Jacob Bethell debate

The collage of photos features former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie (left) and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. — AFP

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has launched a scathing attack on former England captain Kevin Pietersen over his criticism of Alastair Cook regarding comments on young batter Jacob Bethell and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The debate began after Cook suggested that Bethell should consider leaving the IPL early and return to county cricket in order to gain valuable match practice ahead of England’s home summer.

Bethell, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026, spent much of the first half of the tournament on the sidelines despite being regarded as one of England’s brightest young batting talents.

Speaking on The Fast Bowling Cartel podcast alongside Australian greats Glenn McGrath and Damien Fleming, Gillespie mocked Pietersen’s reaction to Cook’s opinion.

“The nerve of Sir Alastair Cook to suggest something like that,” Gillespie said sarcastically.

He then criticised Pietersen for dismissing Cook’s views on the basis that the former England captain had never played in the IPL.

“KP has gone off the deep end and stated that Sir Alastair Cook’s opinion doesn’t matter because he’s never been to the IPL and would not know,” Gillespie said.

The former Australia pacer backed Cook’s stance, arguing that the concern was justified given Bethell’s lack of playing opportunities in the competition.

“I think Sir Alastair Cook had a valid point, but the way KP absolutely hammered him for having an opinion — give me a spell boys. Absolute nonsense,” he added.

Gillespie later intensified his criticism while mocking Pietersen’s claims about helping players prioritise franchise cricket.

“He reckons he would have played 150 Tests or more. He’s the one who paved the way. Thank you, Kevin, for the stars above, the sun, the moon, the earth we walk on and the air we breathe. It was all about cash for you, Kev. Give me a break, you muppet,” Gillespie concluded.

Earlier, Cook had argued that while the IPL provides a world-class learning environment, young players still require consistent game time to aid their development.

Pietersen, however, strongly disagreed, insisting that simply being part of an IPL setup offers enormous value to emerging cricketers.