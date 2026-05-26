LPL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Shakib Al Hasan among big pre-signings

The collage of photos features Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. - ICC

COLOMBO: The five franchises of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) have announced their pre-signed player selections ahead of the sixth edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from 17 July to 18 August across Colombo, Pallekele and Dambulla.

The remaining squad spots will be filled during the official Player Draft on 1 June in Colombo.

Dambulla Sixers have made one of the standout acquisitions by signing breakout star of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Sahibzada Farhan.

The Pakistan batter produced a sensational campaign, scoring 383 runs in seven matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

He will be joined by experienced South African opener Reeza Hendricks, alongside Sri Lankan internationals Dinesh Chandimal and Dushmantha Chameera, forming a strong core for the franchise.

Four-time champions Jaffna Kings have strengthened their squad with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. They will continue to rely on local firepower from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dunith Wellalage.

2023 champions Kandy Royals have built a well-balanced side featuring Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali and Angelo Mathews.

They have also added Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, whose experience in international cricket and the IPL is expected to bring depth and composure to the squad.

Colombo Kaps have made a strong statement by signing New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Australian power-hitter Ben McDermott.

They will combine with Sri Lankan stars Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis to bolster their batting strength.

Galle Gallants have included Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, rising pacer Eshan Malinga and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

The sixth edition of the LPL will feature 20 league-stage matches, followed by the Qualifiers, Eliminator and Final, all staged across Sri Lanka’s premier venues in Colombo, Pallekele and Dambulla.

The Player Draft on 1 June will complete squad compositions ahead of the tournament.

Complete list of pre-signed players:

Colombo Kaps

Local Icon: Kusal Mendis

Local Star: Kamindu Mendis

Overseas Icon: Jimmy Neesham

Ovreseas Star: Ben McDermott

Dambulla Sixers

Local Icon: Dushmantha Chameera

Local Star: Dinesh Chandimal

Overseas Icon: Sahibzada Farhan

Ovreseas Star: Reeza Hendricks

Galle Gallants

Local Icon: Dasun Shanaka

Local Star: Eshan Malinga

Overseas Icon: Rassie Ve Der Dussen

Ovreseas Star:

Jaffna Kings

Local Icon: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Local Star: Dunith Wellalage

Overseas Icon: Shakib Al Hasan

Ovreseas Star: Taskin Ahmed

Kandy Royals