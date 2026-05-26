Gael Monfils wants to emulate Ronaldo, LeBron after French Open farewell

France's Gael Monfils speaks during the post match after receiving an award from Roland Garros after losing his first round match against France's Hugo Gaston in Paris On May 25, 2026. — Reuters

Gael Monfils wants to emulate the great sportsmen like Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James by playing into his 40s and hopes to be awarded a Wimbledon wildcard.

The 39-year-old is also determined to play Montreal and the US Open before bringing down the curtain on his career on home soil at the Paris Masters.

The Frenchman, who turns 40 in September, said goodbye to Roland Garros after going down 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 in a hard-fought battle to compatriot Hugo Gaston in the first round on Monday, receiving a standing ovation that celebrated a career that spanned two decades.

Gael Monfils, who will retire at the end of the season, is aiming to manage his body into his 40s.

"Why do I want to get to the States? Because I want to play until 40. My wish is to be an athlete that plays until 40 years old," Monfils said.

"Like Stan (Wawrinka), LeBron, Cristiano, (Patrice) Evra, like all of the athletes who have managed to continue their sport until the age of 40.

"That's what I want to do. You know that whatever happens this summer, I'm locked in to train."

The former world number six, who has done well on clay with some of his best results coming on clay, said that the surface has become more challenging in recent years.

Gael is hoping for a wildcard entry into the US Open; he also plans to play Wimbledon and Montreal.

"Hopefully Wimbledon. Then need to decide if we go to Washington or not," he said.

"I think we will ask Montreal, hopefully. I want to say goodbye to Montreal. Obviously I will ask the French Federation to have the U.S. Open wildcard. Hopefully I will have this one.

"Asia is a bit blurry, to be honest. Then the end of the year, I can tell you I will play Lyon, the new tournament. Nicolas (his agent) wants me to play Vienna, and then hopefully, Paris."

The 13-time ATP title winner played the French Open semi-finals in 2008 and was instrumental in France's Davis Cup runs in 2010 and 2014.