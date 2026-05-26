Pakistan’s beloved mascot 'Chacha Cricket' announces final stadium appearance

An undated picture of Chaudhry Abdul Jalil famously known as 'Chacha Cricket'. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket’s iconic superfan and long-time mascot Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, famously known around the world as Chacha Cricket, has announced that he will make his final appearance in the stands during the upcoming home ODI series against Australia.

The veteran supporter, aged 77, confirmed that the three-match series, scheduled from May 30 to June 4, will mark the end of his live stadium appearances due to age-related health concerns.

Pakistan will host Australia in Rawalpindi for the opening ODI, while the final two matches are set to be played in Lahore.

Chacha Cricket shared an emotional message on his official social media platform ‘X’, requesting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ensure a memorable farewell, particularly at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on June 4.

“4th June Pak vs Aus I’ll be witnessing my last ODI in Qaddafi. I request Chairman Mr Mohsin Naqvi and PCB management to make it a memorable day and end on high note. Sent email to Manager Operations and Events. Waiting for the positive response from PCB. Pakistan Zindabad,” he wrote.

In his message, he expressed gratitude for decades of support and called for a fitting tribute at the historic venue where he has cheered Pakistan for generations.

Chacha Cricket has been a constant presence at Pakistan matches for nearly four decades, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in world cricket.

He began his journey in the 1980s in Sharjah, where Pakistan frequently played their home series, and later became an officially associated mascot with the PCB in 1996.

Known for his unwavering dedication, he famously left a well-paying job in the United Arab Emirates and is said to have sold personal belongings to fund his travels in support of Pakistan cricket across the globe.

Born on October 8, 1949, in Sialkot, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil is instantly identifiable in the stands by his traditional bright green kurta, long white beard, and a white cap decorated with a sparkling star and crescent.

Over the years, he has become a symbol of passion and loyalty in Pakistani cricket culture, often seen energising crowds and uplifting team spirit regardless of results.