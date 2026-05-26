Cricket Australia to discuss pitch conditions, batting failures at national summit

Australia's Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on day three of the second Ashes Series 2025 test at The Gabba, Brisbane on December 6, 2025. - AFP

Cricket Australia has reportedly decided to convene a national summit amid growing concerns over the future of Australian batting and the development of the next generation of cricketers.

According to Australian media reports, Cricket Australia is increasingly worried about the consistent struggles of most domestic batters, with concerns that current playing conditions are not adequately preparing players for international cricket.

The national summit, expected to take place next month, will include representatives from Cricket Australia and various state cricket associations. The meeting will focus on developing strategies ahead of the upcoming Australian summer season.

Reports suggest that another meeting involving pitch curators is likely to be held in July, with discussions centred on batting failures and pitch preparation across domestic competitions.

Australian media claimed that state teams are currently producing pitches heavily favourable to seam bowlers in an attempt to maximise results and secure points in domestic tournaments. However, such conditions are reportedly having a damaging effect on batter development.

Officials are concerned that batters are consistently struggling on seam-friendly wickets, with the impact eventually carrying over into international cricket.

Reports also indicate that leaving excessive grass on pitches has limited players’ exposure to spin bowling, while also affecting the development of quality spinners within the system.

Australia are scheduled to play a five-match Test series in India later this year, and Cricket Australia believes the team will encounter conditions vastly different from those at home.

The board is reportedly worried that the younger generation has not been prepared properly for overseas challenges, particularly in subcontinental conditions. There are also fears that Australia could face major difficulties once the current group of senior players retire.