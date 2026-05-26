Australia captain Mitchell Marsh doubtful for Pakistan ODI series

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the third ODI match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is doubtful for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to an ankle injury and fatigue suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to Australian media reports.

The three-match ODI series between hosts Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4, with the opening match set to take place in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two matches will be held in Lahore.

Reports suggest Marsh has been struggling with both injury concerns and exhaustion following his IPL commitments, casting doubt over his availability for the series opener.

In Marsh’s potential absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is likely to lead Australia during the ODI series. Regular captain Pat Cummins and star batter Travis Head are unavailable as they remain occupied with IPL duties and are not part of the ODI squad.

Meanwhile, Australia could hand an international debut to emerging pacer Ollie Peake if Marsh is ruled out of the tour.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first 50-over tour of Pakistan since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series triumph.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.

Australia's schedule for Pakistan ODI series: