England storm past New Zealand in third T20I to clinch series

England captain Charlie Dean (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against New Zealand at the County Ground in Hove on May 25, 2026. — England Cricket

HOVE: Captain Charlie Dean and Dani Gibson took three wickets each and powered England to a resounding seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match home series here at the County Ground on Monday.

The victory meant the home side clinched the series 2-1 as they had won the opening fixture by the same margin in Derby on May 20.

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr's decision to bat first in the series decider backfired as they could muster 80 before getting bowled out on the first delivery of the final over.

Jess Kerr remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a cautious 20 off 27 deliveries, while Isabella Gaze (17) and Maddy Green (14) were the only other batters to amass double figures against a ruthless England bowling attack, co-led by Dean and Gibson.

Gibson took three wickets for just 14 runs in her complete four overs, while Dean made as many scalps for a run less in 3.1 overs. They were supported by Linsey Smith, who accounted for two dismissals, while Issy Wong and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For her economical bowling figures of 3/14 in four overs, Gibson was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In turn, the home side made light work of the 81-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just three wickets and 37 balls to spare.

Opener Sophia Dunkley remained the top-scorer for England with a 21-ball 22, while Maia Bouchier and former captain Heather Knight contributed with 19 not and 18, respectively.

For New Zealand, Bree Illing, Nancy Patel and skipper Amelia could pick up a wicket apiece in the series decider.