Matthew Short says Australia 'prepared' for potential spin challenge against Pakistan

Australia's Matthew Short addresses media at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 25, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Australia's batting all-rounder Matthew Short on Monday insisted the touring side was prepared and ready for a potential spin challenge in the three-match away ODI series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played from May 30 to June 4.

Australia's upcoming ODI series against Pakistan marks their second tour of the country this year, as they had also played three T20Is in a buildup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in January-February and suffered a 3-0 whitewash.

The T20I series was particularly dominated by Pakistani spinners as Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub finished amongst the top five leading wicket-takers, collectively accounting for 20 dismissals across three matches.

Meanwhile, Short, who could muster 34 runs in the series at a meagre average of just 11.33 and was dismissed by a spinner in each of the three fixtures, acknowledged Australia's struggles in spin-favouring conditions in Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the mega event during the period.

The right-handed batter, however, insisted that if Australia were to face similar conditions again in the upcoming ODI series, they were ready for the challenge.

"When we look back at the last T20 series we had here before the World Cup, I think those were in preparation of the World Cup, what we had seen in Sri Lanka, we had some pretty tough conditions there, so I'm not 100 per cent sure what they're going to produce for us here," Short told reporters on the sidelines of their training camp here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier today.

"But if it's anything like that, we are prepared. It was a bit of a disappointing three-game series for us before the World Cup there. But if we are to face those conditions again, we're ready for them, and we're certainly preparing for them," he added.

For the unversed, the upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and Australia marks their first since the Green Shirts inflicted a historic 2-1 defeat on the Baggy Greens in November 2024.

Short, who was part of the Australia squad for the series, acknowledged Pakistan's recent dominance over the former champions in white-ball cricket but expressed his determination to avenge their previous shortcomings, saying they were "certainly in the hunt".

"Yeah, absolutely. Anytime you play against an opposition, you want to win. Pakistan have had it over us the last couple of series, so we're certainly in the hunt for a winner and a series win," Short stressed.

"I know there's been a lot of talk around a lot of test crew coming up for Australia, but we really want to make sure we win these white-ball series here and there."