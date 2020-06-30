'Umar could've turned out like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi: Kamran Akmal

Umar Akmal is banned from cricket until 2023.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has all but admitted his beleaguered brother Umar Akmal's troublesome character, but also blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not affording his sibling the level of care extended to other problem children of their times such as Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Asif.

Umar, now banned from all cricket for three years over his failure to report a fixing approach, was notorious for his disciplinary issues - something his brother Kamran thinks was no big deal and could have been curtailed with a bit of care.

"Off-the-field activities are nothing new in Pakistan cricket. Team management and captain should know how to deal with such players," said the elder Akmal, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Kamran rued what could have been, had the younger Akmal had a calming influence such as Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Look at the way Inzi Bhai (Inzamam) handled Shoaib [Akhtar], Asif and Shahid [Afridi]. If the same was done with Umar Akmal, things would have turned out differently," he said.



