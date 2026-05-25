Inter Miami coach provides update on Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against the Portland Timbers during the second half at Nu Stadium in Miami on May 17, 2026. — Reuters

Inter Miami star captain Lionel Messi appeared to suffer a leg injury after grabbing his left thigh, forcing him out in the 73rd minute of a 6-4 home victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night.

In the 70th minute, the two-time reigning MLS MVP could be seen grabbing at the upper section of his left thigh following a free kick. The Argentine legend requested a substitution, then headed to the locker room after Mateo Silvetti replaced him.

Messi, 38, who has a league-leading 20 goal contributions (12 goals, eight assists) in 14 matches this season, was able to get up and leave the field under his own power. In his fourth season with Inter Miami, Messi has 107 goal contributions (62 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games (59 starts).

Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos, while admitting he hadn't spoken with Messi after the match, wasn't particularly concerned about the departure.

"As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue," Hoyos said after the match. "Yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk."

MLS began a six-week break after Sunday's matches with the FIFA World Cup set to begin June 11 and run through July 19.

Lionel Messi is expected to play for Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, though this year's squad has yet to be announced.

Argentina's first match in Group J play is June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City. Argentina will prep for group stage play with friendlies against Honduras on June 6 at Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Iceland on June 9 at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.