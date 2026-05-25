Mendis confirmed white-ball captain as Sri Lanka name squads for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Experienced wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis has been named the ODI and T20I captain as the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) unveiled the squads for their all-format tour of West Indies on Monday.

Mendis, who has represented Sri Lanka in 73 Tests, 154 ODIs and 106 T20Is, will replace Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka as the T20I and ODI captain, respectively, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains the Test skipper.

The upcoming tour, which marks Sri Lanka's first international assignment since the lacklustre ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, will get underway with a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston from June 3 to 8.

Sri Lanka Tour of West Indies 2026🏏

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Panel has selected the following squads for Sri Lanka’s Tour of the West Indies 2026.

The tour will feature matches across all three formats - ODI, T20I, and Test cricket.

The tour will begin with the ODI series,… pic.twitter.com/rnZYZZHm0S — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 25, 2026

Following the ODIs, the two sides will then engage in a three-match T20I series, slated to be played at the same venue from June 11 to June 14.

The action will then shift to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, which will host the two-match Test series from June 25 to July 7.

Sri Lanka squads for West Indies tour

ODI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

T20I: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Test: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara and Kasun Rajitha.