Conor McGregor wants to stay active after Max Holloway fight

An undated photo of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. — X

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor’s manager has said that the Irishman is looking forward to staying active after his fight with Max Holloway in the welterweight division.

The 37-year-old Irishman McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC after a five-year absence when he faces Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on 11 July.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a broken leg during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

McGregor had been scheduled to return against Michael Chandler in 2024, but the bout was cancelled after he broke his toe just weeks before the event.

The upcoming fight will mark a rematch of McGregor and Holloway’s first meeting in 2013, when the former two-weight UFC champion secured a points victory in a featherweight contest.

However, Holloway is now a far tougher challenge, after remaining among the elite fighters in the lightweight division in recent years.

After the “Blessed” fight, the Irishman will likely fight one more time as per his contract. However, after the UFC’s Paramount deal, it is unclear if “The Notorious” has penned a new multi-fight deal with the promotion.

However, according to Conor McGregor, the elite MMA promotion has offered him a lucrative deal and he is happy with that.

During a recent sitdown, speaking about the Holloway rematch, he said: “I’ve got a great deal off the UFC. They honored me, finally.”

Conor’s manager, Audie Attar, is convinced that “The Notorious” will stay active after UFC 329 and they are not going to wait for a year for the next fight.

“He’s [Conor McGregor] looking to stay active. This is the new season… The next fight [after Holloway], we’re not gonna wait a year. That’s for sure,” Attar told MMA Junkie.