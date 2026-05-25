Emma Raducanu breaks silence on French Open nightmare

Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her first round match against Argentina's Solana Sierra at Roland Garros in Paris on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

An emotional Emma Raducanu has explained her horror start at the French Open after crashing out of the tournament in the opening round.

Raducanu started the match terribly against Argentina’s Solana Sierra, losing the first set by 6-0 and making 15 unforced errors.

The British number one looked like she could be facing one of the worst defeats of her career when she was 4-1 down in the second set, but she made a comeback to force a tie-break with the final score of the set being 7-6 (4).

The 23-year-old, who made 42 unforced errors in the match, said it is hard to speak about her performance and she was not in control of her game.

“It was difficult,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve fully processed it yet, so it’s hard to speak about the match right now.

“But I have to at least take the fact that, from a set and 4-1 down, I came back and made it competitive in the second set. I’m pretty disappointed. Obviously I wanted to do better.

“I went on the court, I felt like the conditions were extremely lively and I felt like I wasn’t able to trust my shots and didn’t feel like I had control over the ball.

“I think probably just a bit light on matches, a bit light on confidence coming into the tournament.”

Emma Raducanu, who had played just one match in two and a half months before coming to Paris due to post-viral illness, said that she is happy that there were some positives as well for her in the match.

“The first set happened super quickly, and it’s not a nice feeling when the points and the games are going very, very fast. I’m glad at least in the second set I was able to get a few games on the board,” Raducanu said.