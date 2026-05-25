South Africa A crush England Lions in first unofficial Test

South Africa's Zubayr Hamza plays a shot during the third day of their second Test against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 15, 2024. — AFP

ARUNDEL: Half-centuries from Lesego Senokwane, Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza helped South Africa chase down a 214-run target and beat England Lions by eight wickets on the final day of the first unofficial Test here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground.

The visitors resumed their pursuit from 122/1 on the final day through Senokwane and Hermann and eventually knocked the winning runs with two sessions to spare and thus secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, whose final fixture will be played in Beckenham from May 29 to June 1.

Hermann led the Proteas' batting charge in the run chase and top-scored with an unbeaten 70 off 122 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

The left-handed batter shared monumental partnerships of 106 and an unbeaten 81 with Senokwane and Hamza, who contributed with 54 and 55 not out, respectively.

For the Lions, Eddie Jack and Mitchell Stanley could pick up a wicket apiece in the fourth innings.

Right-arm seamer Jason Smith set the foundation for South Africa A's triumph in the first innings by taking four wickets after the home side won the toss.

He was supported by fellow seamer Nqobani Mokoena, who bagged three wickets, as the Lions were booked for a meagre 157 in 44.5 overs.

In turn, captain Marques Ackerman's monumental 173-run knock helped South Africa A secure a handy 174-run lead as the touring side piled up 331 runs in just 58.5 overs.

Jack and Stanley co-led the Lions' bowling charge in the first innings, taking three wickets each, while Alfie Ogborne and Dan Mousley could claim two each.

Although the hosts piled up a big total of 387 all out in their second innings, courtesy of centuries from opener Asa Tribe and wicketkeeper batter Ben Mayers, they could not set a stagnant target for the Proteas, who made light work of the pursuit.