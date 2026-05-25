Pakistan’s Dr Zafar Iqbal gains limelight after Arsenal's Premier League title win

An undated photo of Dr Zafar Iqbal (left), Head of Sports Medicine at Arsenal, with the Premier League trophy, with Mikel Arteta. — X/@faizanlakhani

Pakistan’s Dr Zafar Iqbal has gained limelight after Arsenal's Premier League title victory in the season 2025-26.

Dr Zafar is of Pakistani origin, and he has made a name for himself in the international football industry through his professional expertise.

Arsenal’s Head of Sports Medicine, Dr Zafar joined the Gunners in 2024. Before this, he led sports medicine at Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

British Pakistani Dr Zafar, born in Gojra and his family are from Sahiwal.

Dr Zafar Iqbal has also worked with several Pakistani cricketers in England, helping them with their fitness issues.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title last Tuesday after being confirmed as champions following second-placed Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta's side finished the season on 85 points after a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. Manchester City were second on the table with 78 points, while Manchester United ended their campaign in third place with 71 points.

Arsenal had been dubbed the nearly men under Arteta after finishing runners-up in the previous three seasons.

But they have finally got over the line, delivering the club's 14th English title, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool, who share the record with 20.

It is Arsenal's first title since 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger's side went through the season unbeaten and their first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta's first season after taking over from Unai Emery.

A memorable campaign could get even better for Arsenal as they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, bidding to win the trophy for the first time. Do that and Arteta's team will go down as one of the greatest in the club's 140-year history.