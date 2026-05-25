Oleksandr Usyk advised to retire after Rico Verhoeven fight

Rico Verhoeven in action during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at the Giza Pyramid Complex in Giza on May 23, 2026. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk’s former promoter, Alex Krassyuk has advised the world heavyweight boxing champion to retire after a lucky win against Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk retained his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles after a controversial 11th-round stoppage victory over kickboxing legend Verhoeven in a dramatic contest staged beneath the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday.

Usyk clearly struggled in the fight and was behind on one of the three judges' scorecards. The Ukrainian wants to fight two more times before hanging up his gloves and will be ordered to defend his titles against Agit Kabayel.

But Krassyuk, who helped Oleksandr Usyk to become the undisputed world champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, wants the 39-year-old to retire immediately.

"It was the roughest fight of his career," he told Boxing King Media.

"I had this prediction for myself; I saw Rico's potential, his energy, how strong mentally he is. he has balls made of stone and that's when I realised it's not about the skills, its about the character. That's when I realised he's capable of the upset, he's capable of a miracle. I felt it was going to be extremely risky for Usyk and that's what happened.

"Usyk did not look fresh. You can get colds, you can get injuries, you can be mentally and physically tired and your weight can go up. But he was at the highest weight I have ever seen him. He's not taking advantage of his footwork in the ring, he's more concentrated on a harder punch when. his feet are loaded in the ground.”

Krassyuk said that a boxer can't beat all the fighters in the world and earn all the money. Usyk needs to prioritise his family now.

"If I was there to advise him, his next performance would be his family. His family matters, maybe his businesses, that's what he has to take care of now. He has to stop now. It's better to leave one hour before than two minutes after. Unfortunately this is the truth, not just in boxing, but every single thing,” Krassyuk added.

"You can't earn all the money in the world, you can't beat all the fighters in the world. He needs to take this decision and it's a difficult decision for a man like Usyk, being at the top and being unbeaten. From the bottom of my heart, I wish he would retire in his prime and be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time."

Usyk holds the WBC, WBA and IBF belts and he recently vacated his WBO belt instead of fighting mandatory challenger Fabio Wardley.