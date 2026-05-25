Khamzat Chimaev breaks silence on judging standards after Strickland defeat

Khamzat Chimaev of Russia (right) taunts Sean Strickland (left) in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. - AFP

Khamzat Chimaev has raised concerns over judging standards following his defeat to Sean Strickland in their UFC middleweight title clash earlier this month, after losing his championship belt in a closely contested bout.

As reported, Chimaev reacted emotionally on social media after suffering a split-decision loss to the American on 10 May. The Emirati-based fighter suggested the circumstances surrounding the contest were not in his favour.

“All the judges are American, the organisation is American, the opponent is American. And against them there is one Chechen. A close fight happens. Who do you think wins?” Chimaev wrote.

Despite his criticism, the 31-year-old insisted he was not making excuses and expressed his desire for an immediate rematch with Strickland.

“No excuses. I want to beat the hell out of him. And he’s trying to run away,” he added.

The bout proved to be one of the most debated UFC title fights of the year, with fans and analysts divided over the judges’ decision. Strickland reclaimed the middleweight championship after a tense five-round contest, while Chimaev suffered the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Sean Strickland secured a narrow split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 on Sunday to regain the UFC middleweight title.

The defeat marked Chimaev’s first loss in 16 professional fights, having entered the bout as the bookmakers’ favourite.

Chimaev made a strong start, dominating the opening round with his wrestling and controlling early exchanges. However, Strickland responded in the second round by defending takedowns and dictating significant periods on the ground.

The American relied on his sharp boxing and movement in the third and fifth rounds, despite appearing to suffer a broken nose during the contest.

Chimaev combined striking with late grappling pressure, but Strickland edged the decisive final round to reclaim the belt in a closely fought encounter.