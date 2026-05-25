Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev make winning starts at French Open

The collage of photographs features tennis stars Novak Djokovic (left) and Alexander Zverev. - AFP

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev opened their French Open campaigns with comfortable victories on Sunday, but seventh seed Taylor Fritz was among the early casualties as the season’s second Grand Slam got underway in Paris.

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ruled out due to a long-term wrist injury, both Djokovic and Zverev are eyeing a strong opportunity in the French capital, where world number one Jannik Sinner has emerged as the leading favourite.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, was tested before eventually overcoming powerful French server Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 under the lights.

“I played him for the first time and it’s practically impossible to see where he’ll serve,” Djokovic said after navigating the tricky encounter.

“It’s something I’ve seen only a few times in my career, with Reilly Opelka or Ivo Karlovic.

“In a match like that, you have to stay focused and wait for an opportunity. It was a bit difficult, but in the end I found my best tennis and return game at the right moment.”

Zverev, meanwhile, began his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in more testing conditions but overcame the heat with a straight-sets win over France’s Benjamin Bonzi, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 2024 runner-up never allowed world number 95 Bonzi to settle on Court Philippe Chatrier, setting up a second-round meeting with Czech player Tomas Machac.

“A very good start to the tournament. It’s always good to begin with a win in straight sets, especially against Benjamin, who can be a tricky opponent,” Zverev said.

Elsewhere, rising temperatures above 30°C added to the demanding conditions at Roland Garros, though fans still filled the stands as the Paris venue took on a lively summer atmosphere.

Russian Karen Khachanov defeated French hopeful Arthur Gea on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while 11th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland also advanced with victory over Austria’s Sinja Kraus.

However, Fritz endured a shock defeat in a late-afternoon contest, losing 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1 to fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy, who claimed one of the biggest wins of his career.

World number 148 Basavavareddy said the crowd’s reaction surprised him most. “That’s something I definitely wasn’t expecting,” he said.

Fritz admitted he was outplayed. “The drop shots were crazy,” he said. “When someone is hitting that many drop shots, you tell yourself to hit deeper, but he was producing insane ones off balls even on the baseline. He got me with that, and there’s not much I could do.”

Earlier, eighth seed Mirra Andreeva produced a dominant display to defeat France’s Fiona Ferro 6-3, 6-3, while Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk also progressed with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Kostyuk later revealed she had been shaken after a missile struck near her family home in Kyiv, leaving her emotionally affected before stepping on court.

“I felt sick just at the thought that if it had been 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mother and sister today,” she said.

Brazil’s Joao Fonseca advanced comfortably with a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-2 win over Luka Pavlovic, while it was disappointment for Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who fell 6-0, 7-6(4) to Solana Sierra.