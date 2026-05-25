Lionel Messi subbed off with injury scare just weeks ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against Atlas FC during the second half of a group stage Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on July 30, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi has been subbed by Inter Miami in a Major League Soccer game due to an injury scare, just 17 days before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The incident happened in Miami’s record-setting 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night.

Messi had played every single minute of Miami’s 13 matches in MLS so far this season. This was a final game before the league is paused for the World Cup set to be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July.

Luis Suarez scored a hat trick and German Berterame scored a brace for Miami against Philadelphia in a chaotic match.

In the 81st minute of the game, Suarez scored his third, which proved to be a winner for Miami, who won their fourth match in a row. Rodrigo De Paul, on his 32nd birthday, scored Miami's sixth goal off an assist from Mateo Silvetti in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Union (1-10-4, 7 points) are struggling for a win as they are winless in their last eight matches (0-4-4) and have lost for the third time in their past four.

Tempering Miami's excitement over the win was a potential concern for the 38-year-old Argentinian, who exited the match in the 73rd minute. Lionel Messi, who grabbed his left thigh, was seen struggling for nearly a minute before being subbed out for Silvetti. The Herons’ captain walked off the field and directly into the locker room.

Suarez scored the first two goals in the first half, in which the teams were tied 4- 4, which set a Major League Soccer record for most combined goals in a first half. The eight combined goals tied for the most in any half.

The match also set a record for 10 combined goals, the second-most ever scored in an MLS match.

It was also the second occasion in MLS history in which two hat-tricks were scored, as Philadelphia's Milan Iloski also added three goals in the first half.

The Union moved ahead with a 2-0 lead early in the game with the help of Iloski's first two goals, and later a 3-1 lead on a goal by Bruno Damiani after Berterame cut Miami's deficit to one.

Inter Miami rallied with two goals in a span of three minutes from Berterame, off an assist from Messi, and Suarez, off an assist from Ian Fray.