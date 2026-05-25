Pakistan legend Saeed Anwar's rare Hajj photos go viral on social media

Former Pakistan cricketers Saeed Anwar (centre) and Wasim Akram pictured during Hajj 2026 in Makkah on May 25, 2026. - File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Saeed Anwar has once again come into the spotlight after rare photographs of him from Hajj surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Since stepping away from the public spotlight and becoming more actively involved in religious preaching, Anwar has largely remained out of media focus, with only occasional images of him appearing online.

His latest pictures, taken during the pilgrimage in Makkah, quickly went viral and attracted significant interest from fans.

The images were shared by singer and television host Fakhr-e-Alam on social media, showing Anwar alongside former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq during religious gatherings and preaching sessions.

Reports also indicate that Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Fakhr-e-Alam are performing Hajj together this year, sharing moments from the holy pilgrimage online.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem is also in Makkah to perform Hajj, adding to the list of prominent Pakistani personalities undertaking the pilgrimage this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the 57-year-old was one of Pakistan's dominant performers in the ODI format, as he played 247 matches and scored 8,824 runs at an average of 39.21, which included 43 fifties and 20 centuries, with the best of 194 runs against arch-rivals India.

He is only the second Pakistan batter after Inzamam-ul-Haq to score more than 2,000 ODI runs against India, with the help of eight fifties and four centuries.