Here's why Australia rested Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood for Pakistan ODIs

Pacers Josh Hazlewood (left), Pat Cummins (centre) and Mitchell Starc of Australia pose for a photo with the trophy after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 Final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023, in Ahmedabad. - ICC

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has stressed the importance of carefully managing the team’s senior fast bowlers as preparations for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup gather pace.

Australia are set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, led by stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh, which is scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4 in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

However, the squad will be without key members of the pace attack, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — the trio who played a vital role in Australia’s triumphant 2023 World Cup campaign.

Despite their absence, McDonald insisted the experienced bowlers remain central to Australia’s long-term plans.

“I think people look at the immediate games and go, ‘Well, why aren’t they playing there?’” McDonald said.

“But if you actually work back from 2027 and look at what we’ve got coming up, this is the last significant break that we get to invest into their bodies to set themselves up to get all the way through to 2027. We are planning for them to be there in 2027,” he added.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc combined for 47 wickets during Australia’s sixth ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title-winning campaign in 2023.

However, the celebrated pace trio have not played an ODI together since November 2024 during a home series against Pakistan.

Cummins, in particular, has featured in only two of Australia’s last 22 ODIs.

McDonald believes workload management will be crucial as Australia aim to keep their ageing pace attack fit ahead of next year’s global event.

“We have done this before in 2023. The biggest difference is we’re four years older.

“I think we’re well placed if we’re fit and healthy, and that’s going to be the biggest challenge. How do we get the players through that demand? How do we manage them, particularly our fast bowlers?

“We are getting older, so that’s going to create some different management challenges. They’ve been incredibly robust, but a few have had some recent injury setbacks, so it’s something we need to invest a lot of time into,” he concluded.