Australia eye Cameron Green as Glenn Maxwell’s ODI replacement

The collage of photos features Australian cricketers Cameron Green (left) and Glenn Maxwell. — AFP

Australia are set to trial all-rounder Cameron Green in a variety of ODI roles as they begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Pakistan, with selectors eager to identify a long-term replacement for retired star Glenn Maxwell.

At the same time, Australia are still hopeful that power-hitter Tim David could eventually enter their ODI plans, although the hard-hitting batter has not made himself available for one-day cricket in the short term due to his growing franchise commitments.

Green’s role will come under close scrutiny during Australia’s upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh, beginning on May 30. The visitors are scheduled to play three ODIs in Pakistan followed by another three in Bangladesh before concluding the tour with three T20Is.

The 26-year-old remains a key figure across Australia’s formats despite ongoing debate surrounding his ideal ODI position.

Green produced a remarkable 47-ball century against South Africa in Australia’s last ODI in August 2025, but an inconsistent Ashes campaign and a quiet T20 World Cup have placed him under renewed pressure ahead of a packed international calendar.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that selectors are keen to assess Green in a finishing role, particularly following Maxwell’s retirement from ODI cricket.

"I think he's got the ability to play high up the order and low," McDonald told reporters just prior to the squad leaving for Pakistan.

"He does have some power, and we saw that in that top-end series last year against South Africa, his ability to finish off that innings, and with the absence of Glenn Maxwell we had that conversation

McDonald stressed that Australia are not “experimenting”, but instead exploring different combinations as part of their long-term World Cup planning.

"The team that we are, we keep these things open. Experiment is not the right word, but we'll look at different ways to play in the journey to the 2027 World Cup and where he fits exactly in that. We've got some options there because of his range of skills, but definitely the bowling is a big part of that," he stated.

Green, who was part of Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad, featured in only three matches during the tournament as the team opted for an additional specialist batter in the knockout stages. He later missed the 2025 Champions Trophy because of a back injury.

The all-rounder recently endured a mixed IPL campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 322 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.20 while taking seven wickets.

Despite criticism early in the tournament, Green played an important role in KKR’s late resurgence, although the side narrowly missed the playoffs.

McDonald admitted Green had not yet reached the level expected of him but backed the talented all-rounder to succeed across formats.

"He had a challenging summer," McDonald said. "He didn't perform to the level that he wanted to. I think people don't appreciate the sum of all the parts that he brings as well."

"We want him to average more with the bat. He wants to average more with the bat. But his fielding, his bowling, the package that he is, we feel he will come good. It's just a matter of, okay, how we balance out the three formats as well," he added.

"I think batting is incredibly complex and difficult at the moment with players trying to stretch across three formats, and I'd ask the question, how many have been good at going across all three formats? Currently, it's incredibly difficult. So, are we asking too much of certain players also?"

Australia’s ODI batting line-up remains unsettled less than 18 months before the World Cup, particularly after the retirements of Maxwell and Steve Smith. While openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are firmly established, the middle-order combinations are still evolving.

Selectors are considering several options including Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw alongside Green.

McDonald also confirmed that selectors remain interested in David’s finishing ability, although the batter has yet to commit to ODI cricket.

"It is something we're looking at," McDonald said. "Tim hasn't made himself available for ODI cricket as yet in amongst everything that he's doing, but open-minded that potentially that is a conversation down the track.

"TD would need to obviously come to us around and signal his intention to play one-day international cricket. We used him in the build up to the last World Cup.

"TD was someone that we felt could potentially play in that finishing No.7 role. Will we be exposed there? Can Tim be a part of that conversation? Maybe. But ultimately this stage he is not available."