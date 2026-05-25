All-round Hasan Ali helps Yorkshire beat Derbyshire in 2026 Vitality Blast

Yorkshire County Cricket Club batter Hasan Ali drops his bat in celebration after leading his side to victory against Derbyshire County Cricket Club in their 2026 Vitality Blast match at Headingley in Leeds on May 24, 2026. - X/@YorkshireCCC

LEEDS: All-rounder Hasan Ali helped Yorkshire County Cricket Club defeat Derbyshire County Cricket Club by two wickets to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing Vitality Blast at Headingley on Sunday.

Batting first, Derbyshire notched up a mammoth 194-4 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of an exceptional batting performance by opener Martin Andersson and vital contributions by Matthew Montgomery and Ross Whiteley.

The team lost their first three wickets inside eight overs, with Hasan Ali striking first to get the prized wicket of skipper Aneurin Donald, who scored 10 off five deliveries, including two fours.

Caleb Jewell was the second batter dismissed for Derbyshire as pacer Andrew Tye picked up his wicket after the batter played a hard-fought knock of 20 runs off 16 balls, including three fours and one six.

Matthew Revis gave Yorkshire their third breakthrough as Wayne Madsen was dismissed cheaply after scoring two runs off four deliveries, leaving Derbyshire struggling at 63-3 in 7.1 overs.

Andersson and Montgomery played exceptionally well for their side by piling on crucial runs and putting together a 73-run partnership, which helped the team total sail past the 100-run mark.

However, the stand was broken when Montgomery was dismissed by Jafer Chohan after contributing 35 off 23 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Andersson remained unbeaten with an exceptional knock of 81 off 56 deliveries studded with seven fours and one six.

Whiteley also played a fiery cameo of 39 off 17 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, which helped Derbyshire reach a mammoth total.

Hasan Ali, Tye, Revis and Chohan picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Yorkshire faced early setbacks as they were reduced to 65-4 in 7.4 overs, with Akif Javed removing dangerman Adam Lyth, who smashed 31 off 11 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Skipper Jonny Bairstow, James Wharton and William Luxton were dismissed cheaply for scores of eight, five and five respectively by Jack Morley and Nick Potts.

Moeen Ali remained the top scorer for Yorkshire with an exceptional knock of 51 off 35 deliveries, chipping in with two fours and five sixes before being dismissed by Potts.

However, late heroics from Hasan Ali and Andrew Tye sealed the deal for Yorkshire as they chased down the target with eight wickets down and four deliveries remaining.

Hasan played an exceptional knock of 31 off 12 deliveries, featuring two fours and three sixes, while Tye smashed 32 off 13 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Jack Morley registered figures of 4/44 in four overs, which ultimately went in vain, while Potts picked up two wickets, followed by one wicket each for Akif Javed and Matthew Montgomery.