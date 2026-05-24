Faisal Shafi, Huma Rehman secure provisional eighth marathon star in Cape Town

The collage of photos features Pakistani runners Faisal Shafi (left) and Huma Rehman. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani runners turned the streets of Cape Town into a landmark chapter in the country’s growing marathon movement as Karachi’s Faisal Shafi and British Pakistani runner Huma Rehman secured the eighth star — currently a provisional one — at the 2026 Cape Town Marathon, a race expected to become the next Abbott World Marathon Major.

Set against the backdrop of Table Mountain, the Pakistani contingent delivered a memorable collective performance on the global marathon stage.

More than 27,000 runners participated in the event, but for Pakistan’s marathon community, the spotlight belonged to a small group representing the country on one of the world’s most scenic marathon courses.

Karachi-based Faisal Shafi emerged as the headline figure. Completing the 42.195-kilometre race in 3:35:37, he became the first Pakistan-based runner to complete eight World Marathon stars, a milestone regarded among the rarest achievements in recreational endurance running.

“This is my eighth star,” Shafi told Geo News after crossing the finish line. “The eighth Major was actually supposed to happen in Cape Town last year, but due to bad weather the marathon was cancelled.”

The Cape Town Marathon remains in the candidacy phase for Abbott World Marathon Major status. Organisers announced before the race that every finisher would receive a provisional Major star, similar to Sydney’s pathway before officially becoming a Major.

Once Cape Town passes its final assessment and joins the elite series, the provisional star will automatically convert into a fully recognised Major star.

If approved, Cape Town would become the first African race to join the prestigious series alongside Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York and Sydney.

For Shafi, the achievement carried significance beyond personal success.

“I am the first eight-star finisher from Pakistan and the first person to complete eight stars while living in Pakistan,” he said. “This is a huge leap for Pakistan in marathon running because eight stars is a very elusive achievement.”

Shafi crossed the halfway mark in 1:39:56 and maintained a disciplined pace through the opening 30 kilometres before the demanding latter stages tested the field.

While Shafi produced Pakistan’s headline moment, British Pakistani runner Huma Rehman delivered one of the strongest performances among participants of Pakistani origin. She completed the race in an impressive 3:31:34, finishing ahead of Shafi overall and becoming the first British Pakistani runner to achieve the eighth world star milestone.

Her race showcased remarkable rhythm and consistency. After reaching 5km in 25:52, Huma steadily accelerated, clocking 51:36 at 10km and 1:16:45 at 15km before crossing halfway in 1:46:43. She maintained near-identical pacing deep into the latter stages, reaching 30km in 2:30:52, 35km in 2:56:08 and 40km in 3:20:53.

Pakistan and the overseas Pakistani community had five representatives in the marathon. Karachi’s Hina Shaukat produced a personal-best performance of 4:31:23, while Lahore runner Amina Sibtain completed her first-ever marathon in 4:44:51. Kashif Zulfiqar crossed the line moments later in 4:44:54.

Hina described the Cape Town Marathon as the proudest finish of her running career.

“It was my third marathon and I was able to shave 40 minutes off my personal best,” she said.

“My family was there at the finish line and they made this one extra special. The photos may not look fast, but the clock definitely was. This was, undoubtedly, my proudest finish yet.”

Beyond the results, the race symbolised the steady rise of marathon culture in Pakistan. Community running events in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore have grown rapidly in recent years, and Shafi believes milestones like Cape Town can inspire more people to embrace marathon running.

“God willing, more people will now be inspired towards marathon running,” he said. “Just like the recent One Run event in Karachi where so many people participated, I believe this sport will continue growing in Pakistan.”