Peshawar-born Rwanda batter Hamza Khan smashes second-highest T20I score

Rwanda batter Hamza Khan celebrates after scoring a century during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier match against Ivory Coast here at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on May 24, 2026. - X/@Emerging98

GABORONE: Peshawar-born Rwanda batter Hamza Khan produced one of the most remarkable innings in Men’s T20I history on Sunday, smashing an unbeaten 164 against Ivory Coast in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier.

The right-handed batter struck the unbeaten knock off just 65 balls, featuring nine fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 252.30. His 15 sixes are the joint fourth-highest in a single T20I innings.

The Peshawar-born player’s 164 is the second-highest individual score in Men’s T20Is, behind only Aaron Finch’s 172 for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018.

It surpassed Hazratullah Zazai’s 162 not out for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019 and helped Rwanda post 288 for two.

Most Runs In An Innings in Men's T20I:

Batter Team Runs Opposition Year Aaron Finch Australia 172 Zimbabwe 2018 Hamza Khan Rwanda 164* Ivory Coast 2026 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 162* Ireland 2019 Mohammad Ihsan Spain 160 Croatia 2025 Aaron Finch Australia 156 England 2013

The innings showcased clean hitting across the ground as Hamza dominated from the powerplay through to the death overs. Rwanda’s total is the seventh-highest in Men’s T20I history.

He had earlier struck an unbeaten 60 against Cameroon in Rwanda’s opening match of the tournament.

Ivory Coast were bowled out for 17, the joint fifth-lowest total in T20Is. Rwanda’s 271-run victory is the third-highest winning margin in Men’s T20Is.