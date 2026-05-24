'Too hot to handle': Mohammad Zahid gives bold Ali Raza pace prediction

Ali Raza of Pakistan celebrates taking the wicket of Kupakwashe Muradzi during the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe at Takashinga Sports Club on January 22, 2026 in Harare. - ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Zahid has backed young pacer Ali Raza to become even quicker in the coming years, warning that his added pace could make him a serious challenge for modern batters.

In an exclusive conversation with a local sports platform, Zahid expressed his belief that Ali could make a substantial leap in pace, projecting an improvement of around 10–15 kmph in the coming years.

“This is my personal assessment that Ali Raza has the potential to increase his pace by another 10–15 kmph,” he said.

He further predicted that the 18-year-old could eventually breach the 155 kmph mark, or even go beyond, describing such raw pace as a major threat in modern-day cricket.

“If he bowls that fast and he is improving by 10 or 15 kmph, then I want to see how these modern-day batters will handle Ali Raza bowling at 155 kmph. I think he will be too hot to handle,” he added.

Ali Raza’s rise through Pakistan cricket has been marked by rapid progress and growing recognition, with the young pacer increasingly viewed as one of the country’s most promising fast-bowling talents.

His raw pace has attracted attention beyond Pakistan, earning praise from former West Indies fast bowler and commentator Ian Bishop.

He first made a name for himself during the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the age of just 16, where he featured in three matches and claimed nine wickets, including an impressive four-wicket haul that underlined his potential at the international youth level.

Continuing his upward trajectory, Ali represented Pakistan once again in the U19 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, collecting 13 wickets in five matches alongside teammate Abdul Subhan, further cementing his reputation as a consistent wicket-taking option.

His performances translated smoothly into franchise cricket during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, where he turned out for defending champions Peshawar Zalmi.

In five appearances, he picked up 10 wickets at an impressive average of 16.80. His standout moment came against Karachi Kings, when he became the youngest Pakistan pacer to take a hat-trick in T20 cricket.

Ali’s development has not been limited to white-ball formats, with the teenager also making a strong impression in first-class cricket. He has taken 30 wickets in just six matches at an average of 20.50, highlighting his ability to adapt across formats early in his career.

Despite his strong performances, Ali narrowly missed selection for Pakistan’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, with selectors reportedly opting to manage his workload carefully as part of a long-term development plan.