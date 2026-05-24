Marta Kostyuk overcomes emotional challenge to shine at Roland-Garros

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates after winning her first round match against Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Ukrainian star Marta Kostyuk made an impressive start to her Roland-Garros campaign, overcoming a difficult and emotional day to secure a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

The world No.15 defeated Russia’s Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round, extending her unbeaten run on clay to 12 matches.

The 23-year-old arrived at the French Open in outstanding form following back-to-back titles in Rouen and Madrid, where she claimed the first WTA 1000 trophy of her career earlier this month.

Competing in her seventh appearance at Roland-Garros and carrying her highest-ever seeding at the tournament, Kostyuk controlled the contest from the outset despite brief lapses while serving for both sets.

She struck 20 winners during the one-hour encounter, including 12 from her powerful forehand side.

The victory moves Kostyuk into the second round, where she will face either American Katie Volynets or France’s Clara Burel.

However, the match came against the backdrop of deeply distressing news from Ukraine.

Speaking during her on-court interview, an emotional Kostyuk revealed that a missile strike had destroyed a building close to her parents’ home earlier in the day.

“I'm incredibly proud of myself today,” Kostyuk said after the handshake.

“I think it was one of the most difficult matches of my career. This morning, 100 metres away from my parents' house [in Ukraine], a missile destroyed the building.

“It was a very difficult morning for me. I didn't know how this match was going to turn around for me. I didn't know how I would handle it.”