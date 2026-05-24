Mauricio Pochettino names 26-man United States FIFA World Cup squad: reports

An undated picture of United States men’s national team. — USsoccer Official

United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Alejandro Zendejas among the notable selections, according to international media reports on Saturday.

The squad will officially be unveiled in New York on Tuesday.

As expected, key figures including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams were included, while 13 players are set to feature in their first World Cup.

Reyna earned his place despite not starting a club match since December, with Pochettino valuing his creativity and attacking quality.

However, Tanner Tessmann was left out due to fitness concerns after recently dealing with a muscle injury.

Zendejas secured his spot following an impressive run of form for Club America, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his final five matches of the season. His inclusion meant there was no place for Diego Luna.

The USMNT begin their World Cup campaign against Paraguay on 12 June at SoFi Stadium in California.

US squad:

Goalkeepers (3): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire, 0 caps/0 goals), Matt Freese (New York City, 14/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution, 53/0)

Defenders (10): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew, 18/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV, 37/2), Alex Freeman (Villarreal, 15/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, 27/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC, 80/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, 36/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, 52/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati, 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 24/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic, 6/0)

Midfielders (4): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth, 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps, 11/1), Weston McKennie (Juventus, 64/12), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, 45/0)

Attacking midfielders/wingers (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, 57/9), Christian Pulisic (Milan, 84/32), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 36/9), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen, 28/3), Tim Weah (Marseille, 49/7), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América, 13/2)

Strikers (3): Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, 25/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV, 35/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City, 20/7)