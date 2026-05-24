Hamzah Sheeraz stops Alem Begic to win WBO title

Hamzah Sheeraz celebrates with the belt after winning his fight against Alem Begic in Super Middleweight on May 23, 2026. — Reuters

EGYPT: Hamzah Sheeraz produced a devastating second-round stoppage of Alem Begic to claim the vacant WBO super middleweight world title here at the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday, marking a breakthrough moment on the global boxing stage.

The 26-year-old from east London, now 23-1-1 with 19 KOs, dominated from the opening bell, establishing his jab and forcing the 39-year-old German into a defensive shell.

After controlling the first round, Sheeraz stepped up the pressure in round two, unleashing heavy left hooks before a vicious body shot ended the contest at 2:33, leaving Begic unable to beat the count, with his size and reach proving too much for the experienced challenger, who was overwhelmed by sustained pressure.

Riding momentum from his previous stoppage win over Edgar Berlanga and seeking redemption after a draw with Carlos Adames, Sheeraz immediately targeted the rest of the division, including a potential clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Christian Mbilli.

He said, "I will fight anyone." The victory came on a high-profile undercard in Egypt, drawing attention from major boxing figures and setting up immediate speculation over future mega-fights at super middleweight.

The bout featured on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight title defence against Rico Verhoeven.

He praised trainer Andy Lee, saying, "I've only worked with him two fights and I'm world champion," highlighting their successful partnership.

The pairing with the respected trainer has been credited with sharpening Sheeraz’s timing and aggression as he now targets unification bouts in the division.