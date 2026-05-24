Sufiyan Muqeem pens special message ahead of Australia ODIs

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem walks back after registering figures of 5/3 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on December 3, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has penned a heartfelt message ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia national cricket team, scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4.

The opening match of the series will be played in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two fixtures will take place in Lahore. The toss for all three matches is scheduled for 4:00pm PST, with play set to begin at 4:30pm PST.

Muqeem took to social media platform Instagram, where he shared a photo wearing Pakistan’s national kit and expressed pride after representing the country, describing the jersey as a symbol of honour, responsibility and dedication.

The youngster reflected on another memorable moment in national colours and highlighted the significance of wearing the Pakistan jersey at the international level.

“This is not just a uniform or a dress, but a recognition of my commitment and duty,” Muqeem wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the 24-year-old made his ODI debut for Pakistan national cricket team against South Africa national cricket team in Johannesburg in 2024, where he registered impressive figures of 4/52 in eight overs and played a key role in Pakistan’s victory.

The left-arm spinner has so far played four ODIs and claimed eight wickets. In 19 T20Is, he has taken 27 wickets at an economy rate of 6.28.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first 50-over tour of Pakistan since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series triumph.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to captain the side, while Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Muqeem have returned to the ODI squad after missing the away series against Bangladesh in March.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir have once again been included in the ODI squad and could make their international debuts during the series after previously being selected without featuring in a match.

Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan-Australia ODI series schedule: