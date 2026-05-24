Rico Verhoeven reacts after controversial defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

Rico Verhoeven during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk in WBC Heavyweight Title on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

Rico Verhoeven has released a statement on social media after reviewing the judges’ scorecards following his controversial defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

The kickboxer, competing in only his second professional boxing bout against one of the sport’s leading figures, produced a strong performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Verhoeven appeared to be on the brink of a major upset, but referee Mark Lyson controversially stopped the contest in the 11th round.

“I thought it was an early stoppage,” Verhoeven said immediately after the fight.

The bell rang … and then it was stopped. WTF.



There are bad stoppages. And then there is this disgrace. pic.twitter.com/VrL27ttsbn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2026

Following the fight, renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani shared footage of the stoppage on X (formerly Twitter), wrote.

“The bell rang … and then it was stopped. WTF. There are bad stoppages. And then there is this disgrace.”

I mean that’s the most insane shit I’ve ever seen



Rico winning every round and the moment the ref sees to end it then he ends jt are you kidding



Im the biggest usyk fan but bro you lost that shit



Shoutout to rico for beating his ass every round and getting jipped



Damnnnnnn — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 23, 2026

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also reacted online, posting: “I mean that’s the most insane s**t I’ve ever seen. Rico winning every round and the moment the ref sees to end it then he ends it are you kidding

“I’m the biggest Usyk fan but bro you lost that s**t. Shoutout to rico for beating his ass every round and getting jipped. Damnnnnnn”

The judges, Fabian Guggenheim, Manuel Oliver Palomo and Pasquale Procopio, also sparked widespread debate after their scorecards were revealed.

Two judges scored the bout 95-95, while Procopio had it 96-94 in favour of Verhoeven at the time of the stoppage.

On Instagram, Verhoeven posted the scorecards alongside a further statement, saying:“Leave emotions out of it. Read the cards.

“One second left heading into the 12th and final round. Onwards and upwards! Respect to Usyk, it was an honor to share the ring with you. Let’s run it back!”

In a separate interview with Boxing News, Verhoeven indicated that his team may lodge an appeal.

“They stopped the fight after the bell. I think we might just go and appeal it because this doesn't make any sense.

"When the referee came in, I wasn't dazzled or whatever. I was looking at the referee like 'why are you stopping, we're almost there'. It didn't make any sense to me.

"That's something he should be aware of. Of course mistakes can be made, but the referee should admit his mistake. Look back at it and say it's either a No Contest, or we go to the scorecards. And if we go to the scorecards, I was ahead."