Oklahoma City Thunder lose Ajay Mitchell for crucial Game 4 clash

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026. — Reuters

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been dealt a significant setback ahead of Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, with guard Ajay Mitchell ruled out because of a right calf strain.

Mitchell has played an important role throughout Oklahoma City’s playoff run, stepping into the starting line-up for seven of the Thunder’s 11 post-season games.

The second-year guard frequently replaced Jalen Williams whenever the star wing was unavailable through injury.

Williams himself remains a major doubt for Game 4 and is officially listed as questionable due to soreness in his left hamstring.

The injury forced him to miss Oklahoma City’s Game 3 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The forward has endured a frustrating campaign with fitness problems limiting him to just 33 regular-season appearances.

Williams spent much of the season recovering from off-season surgery on his right wrist and also battled a recurring right hamstring issue.

His latest setback came during Game 2 of the Thunder’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, where he suffered a Grade 1 strain to his left hamstring.

The injury sidelined him for six games before he returned for the opening match of the Western Conference finals.

Mitchell had excelled during Williams’ absence, averaging 21.2 points and 5.3 assists across those six games.

However, he struggled in Game 3 against San Antonio, recording just two points and one assist in 17 minutes, his lowest totals of the post-season so far.