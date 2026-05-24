Max Verstappen threatens shock F1 exit after season end

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice on May 22, 2026. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has threatened to walk away from Formula One at the end of the season if planned changes to next year’s engine regulations are not approved, warning that the current direction of the sport is ‘mentally not doable’ for him.

The reigning world champion has been one of several drivers critical of the 2027 engine rules, which place a far greater emphasis on electrical energy.

Teams have already struggled with excessive energy management this season, forcing drivers to alter their racing style in order to conserve battery power.

The FIA recently proposed changes aimed at reducing the problem by shifting the power balance more towards the internal combustion engine.

The plan would alter the split from roughly 54-46 to 60-40, limiting the need for drivers to manage energy throughout laps.

Verstappen welcomed the proposal but admitted he could quit the sport if the changes are blocked.

“If it stays like this, it's going to be a long year next year, which I don't want,” Verstappen said.

“It's just mentally not doable for me to stay like this. It's really not.”

The Dutchman also confirmed he would not return if he chose to retire.

“There's a lot of other fun things out there.”

Verstappen later hinted he would remain in Formula One if the FIA’s proposed amendments are approved.

“It will make the product better, so that means that I'm happier,” he said. “And that's what I want. To be able to continue and perform well.”

Mercedes and Red Bull support the proposed changes, while Ferrari and Audi are reportedly opposed during ongoing discussions.