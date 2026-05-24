Iran shift FIFA World Cup base to Mexico ahead of 2026 tournament

Iranian national team players before an AFC third-round qualifier against the UAE at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on March 20, 2025. — Reuters

Iran’s World Cup training base has been relocated from the United States to Mexico after approval from FIFA, according to the president of the Iranian football federation.

Mehdi Taj, head of the federation, confirmed on Saturday that Team Melli will now prepare for the tournament in Tijuana rather than Tucson, Arizona, where the squad had originally been due to stay.

FIFA has yet to officially confirm the decision.

The change comes amid ongoing uncertainty linked to tensions in the Middle East and concerns over security and travel arrangements.

Officials at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex declined to comment on the reported switch.

This year’s FIFA World Cup, which takes place from 11 June to 19 July, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran are set to play their Group G fixtures in the United States, facing New Zealand in Inglewood, California on 15 June, Belgium on 21 June at the same venue, before travelling to Seattle to meet Egypt on 26 June.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved [by] FIFA,” Taj said in his statement.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team's base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”

Iran’s federation also stated that basing the squad in Mexico could help avoid potential visa complications, as the team would enter the United States via Mexico.

Taj added that the squad “may even be able to travel to and from Mexico using Iran Air flights.”

Team Melli will be appearing in their fourth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall, although they have never progressed beyond the group stage.