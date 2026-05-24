Oleksandr Usyk retains world titles after controversial win over Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk in action during his fight against Rico Verhoeven on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

EGYPT: Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles after a controversial 11th-round stoppage victory over kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven in a dramatic contest staged beneath the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday.

Verhoeven produced a spirited performance that troubled the Ukrainian champion throughout long periods of the bout.

The Dutchman, competing in only his second professional boxing match, showed aggression and confidence from the opening bell.

Verhoeven landed several clean right hands and constantly pressured the unbeaten Usyk, who appeared unusually uncomfortable at times.

Usyk responded with moments of quality, including a sharp double uppercut in the second round and a strong fourth-round spell in which he hurt Verhoeven with a straight right hand and a stinging left.

As the fight entered the later rounds, Verhoeven’s trainer Peter Fury warned him.

“Get back to your boxing, you're getting too greedy, trying to land and getting caught.”

The decisive moment came in the 11th round when Usyk landed a left uppercut that dropped Verhoeven to the canvas.

Although the Dutchman beat the count, the referee halted the contest after a brief follow-up attack from Usyk, prompting immediate controversy.

The scorecards at the stoppage were level twice at 95-95, while one judge had Verhoeven ahead 96-94.

“This fight was hard. It was a good fight,” Usyk said afterwards.

Kickboxing legend Verhoeven, 37, described it as an "early stoppage" and called for a rematch but said it was up to Usyk.

"I wanted the referee to let me go out on my shield or let me go in the 12th. I felt we were pretty even on the scorecards," Verhoeven said.