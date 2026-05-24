George Russell believes he did nothing wrong in Antonelli sprint battle

Mercedes driver George Russell (63) looks on during a press conference at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

George Russell believes he did nothing wrong during a closely contested Canadian Grand Prix sprint battle with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on Saturday, after the 19-year-old Italian questioned the Briton’s defending.

The race was overshadowed by the tensions between the Mercedes teammates with accusations of unfair conduct emerging.

Following his second sprint win of the season, after his first in China, Russell has now cut Antonelli’s lead to 18 points with the young Italian fuming after the Mercedes drivers made contact in battling for the lead.

George and Kimi went wheel-to-wheel on lap six of the 23-lap sprint, with contact at Turn One before Antonelli later locked up at Turn Eight.

"I need to check it as well," Russell told reporters. "From my side, I didn't think I did anything wrong and it wasn't investigated. I guess race directors and stewards thought the same.

"You never get overtaken around the outside of that corner," he added, saying that Antonelli's drive was risky. "Kudos to Kimi for giving it a go ... I respect that."

George Russell later told Sky Sports that his focus was on qualifying and that he did not see the incident as a major issue.

"You race each other hard, but fair, and from my side, there's never ill intentions towards anything. But on the same note, I'm not just going to wave somebody by. And we're both fighting for our championship," the Briton said.

"That was very naughty," the 19-year-old said after Russell blocked an early passing attempt, with Norris capitalising on his chance to take second.

Kimi did not stop complaining over the radio, saying Russell should be penalised because he had been alongside the Briton’s mirror.

"I don't care. He pushed me off," he told race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington after an attempt to calm him down.

Team principal of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, then made a rare appearance on team radio, urging Antonelli to "concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning".

Wolff intervened again in the dying stages, telling his driver it was the fourth time and to discuss matters privately later.

When asked about the matter, Antonelli told reporters he wanted to review the incident before drawing firm conclusions.

"I was quite well alongside, and there was definitely contact, so I need to recheck that."