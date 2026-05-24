Ireland name squad for maiden Test against New Zealand

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie ahead of play during day two of the Test Match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 02, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

BELFAST: Ireland have announced their squad for their first-ever Test against New Zealand, with four uncapped players included as they prepare for the historic fixture scheduled to begin on May 27 at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont.

Jake Egan, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy and Reuben Wilson are the new faces in the squad, while several senior players have been ruled out due to unspecified injuries.

Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Gavin Hoey and Josh Little all miss out through fitness concerns. Skipper Andy Balbirnie will once again lead the side. He is the only player to have featured in all 12 of Ireland’s previous Test matches.

Egan, a 32-year-old all-rounder born in Perth, brings experience from domestic cricket and arrives in strong form after scoring a century in his only first-class appearance, making 120 for Strikers in the Emerald Challenge earlier this week.

Mayes, 25, is a bowling all-rounder with five first-class matches to his name and also contributed with both bat and ball in the same fixture, taking six wickets and scoring 25 runs.

Liam McCarthy, 24, is a bowling all-rounder born in South Africa who qualified for Ireland in 2021. He has taken 19 wickets in six first-class matches and has already represented Ireland in four white-ball internationals.

Wilson, 19, is the youngest member of the squad and the least experienced, with one first-class appearance alongside 12 List A and 13 T20 matches.

Stirling and Hoey featured in Ireland’s most recent Test XI against Bangladesh in Mirpur last year, while Barry McCarthy played in the first Test of that series in Sylhet.

The match will mark only the second Test ever staged in Belfast, following Ireland’s victory over Zimbabwe in 2024. It will also be their first Test encounter against New Zealand.

Ireland squad for New Zealand Test:

Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson and Craig Young.