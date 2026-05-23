Mercedes’ George Russell wins Canadian GP sprint as Kimi Antonelli fumes

Mercedes' George Russell (first from right), Lando Norris (second from right) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli pose with former Formula One driver Jean Alesi after the sprint race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on May 23, 2026. — Reuters

Mercedes’ George Russell clinched the Canadian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday, while his teammate, Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli, finished third.

The race was overshadowed by the tensions between the Mercedes teammates with accusations of unfair conduct emerging.

McLaren’s defending world champion Lando Norris, who won the previous sprint in Miami, finished second after 23 laps of Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Following his second sprint win of the season, after his first in China, Russell has now cut Antonelli’s lead to 18 points with the young Italian fuming after the Mercedes drivers made contact in battling for the lead.

"That was very naughty," the 19-year-old said after Russell blocked an early passing attempt, with Norris capitalising on his chance to take second.

Kimi did not stop complaining over the radio, saying Russell should be penalised because he had been alongside the Briton’s mirror.

"I don't care. He pushed me off," he told race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington after an attempt to calm him down.

Team principal of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, then made a rare appearance on team radio, urging Antonelli to "concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning".

Wolff intervened again in the dying stages, telling his driver it was the fourth time and to discuss matters privately later.

George Russell made a strong start, with Kimi Antonelli right behind, but the race started in an unusual way with only 17 cars lining up and five in the pitlane, including Canadian Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin developed a mechanical problem before the race even started.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri ended the race fourth with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was seventh with Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad taking the final point in eighth.

Qualifying for Sunday's main Canadian grand prix follows later, with Antonelli chasing his fourth win in a row.