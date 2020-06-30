Pakistan vs England: Mohammad Hafeez, 5 others test negative again

Mohammad Hafeez in action.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that six of its cricketers have tested negative for Covid-19 for a second time in three days, thus fulfilling the criteria for being eligible for the England tour and will now be joining the rest of the team in Worcestershire.

The PCB, in a press release, identified Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz as the six cricketers.

The players were retested on Monday, 29 June, following a first negative test on 26 June, the board said, adding that it "will now start making their travel arrangements."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan camp was hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with the first round of testing showing that 10 players and a team masseur were all infected.

Hafeez, however, broke the team protocol and had himself tested from another private lab, with his result this time coming negative, leaving the board red-faced and forcing it to immediately conduct another round of testing days later.

Meanwhile, those who had tested negative, left for England over the weekend and are settling in well in their mandatory quarantine in Worcestershire.

